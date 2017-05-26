Award-winning actress makes special Memphis appearance

A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot and killed in the 4700 block of Misty Moore Lane on Friday afternoon.More >>
Jerry's Sno Cones is expanding! The iconic Memphis snow cone and burger shop announced plans to open two new locations.More >>
Two people are dead after a crash involving four vehicles happened at the corner of Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard just before 9 a.m. on Friday morning.More >>
Walmart hired 4,780 U.S. veterans in Tennessee since creating a veteran hiring plan in 2013.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to seven counts of murder, the kidnapping of Kala Brown, and all other charges he was facing just after 10 a.m. Friday morning during a hearing in Spartanburg County.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
VCU Medical Center successfully delivered sextuplets on May 11 with a 40-person team.More >>
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
Photos of a young alligator forced to drink beer in South Carolina are allegedly circulating on social media. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says it began investigating after the photos were brought to the department’s attention Thursday.More >>
University of Mississippi Medical Center Police have arrested a woman and charged her after she dropped her purse drops and the gun inside fired. The bullet struck a patient.More >>
According to a federal complaint, Tun Lon Sein was on American Airlines flight 5242 when he attempted to bite a flight attendant, opened the exit door and jumped onto an active ramp.More >>
