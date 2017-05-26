Award-winning actress makes special Memphis appearance

Lynn Whitfield, an Emmy, Golden Globe, and multiple NAACP Image Award winner, was in Memphis for a special appearance this week. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Lynn Whitfield, an Emmy, Golden Globe, and multiple NAACP Image Award winner, was in Memphis for a special appearance this week.

Her purpose? A call to action for Mid-South women.

Common Table Health Alliance featured Whitfield in a discussion about factors impacting women's mental and physical health. Her call to action was for women to make personal health and wellness a priority.

"We have to find a way to not just look at the problem," she said. "It is about a woman celebrating herself."

The television, film, and theater actress, known for her roles in The Josephine Baker Story, Madea's Family Vacation, and A Thin Line Between Love and Hate, currently plays matriarch "Lady Mae" in Oprah Winfrey's show, "Greenleaf," which is about a fictitious Memphis church.

"It's great and it's an hour that Ms. Winfrey thought I was the one, so I'm very grateful," Whitfield said.

While in Memphis, Whitfield rubbed shoulders with prominent Broad Avenue Baptist Church Reverend Keith Norman and his wife, First Lady Alicia Norman.

Reverend Norman would not confirm rumors that the show is mirrored after his congregation. He would only say that "it's a great show."

Whitfield said Memphis represents resilience, "Citizens who have always been civically [sic] minded and always worked hard."

Her on-screen persona draws parallels to her message for women: to have the faith to endure.

"You're not going to let your kingdom go easily. You're not going to let it go without a fight," she said. "You are going to protect it at all costs and strategically, that's how queens are."

Greenleaf can be seen Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.