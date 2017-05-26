Oxford girl's missing stuffed animal found, returned home

The search for a child's missing toy is over, and the internet can breathe a sigh of relief.

Lamby, an Oxford girl's stuffed toy, caught the Mid-South's attention when Oxford Police Department put a picture of the toy on social media.

The post garnered a lot of attention ranging from criticisms to praise and laughter. Some Oxford businesses even stepped up and offered rewards for anyone who found and returned the toy.

Oxford Police Department announced Friday that Lamby had been found and returned to the young girl.

#Lamby is BACK HOME!!!! What an amazing turn of events! pic.twitter.com/k44H18UFqA — Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) May 26, 2017

Investigators did not release details about how the toy was found, but they did say the rewards would not be accepted.

The girl's family requested the rewards and any other donations be given to the Palmer Home for Children. If you'd like to donate to that cause, you can click here.

