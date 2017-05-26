Congressman Kustoff takes aim at reducing crime, supporting law enforcement

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions was in Memphis on Thursday pushing for tougher sentences for criminals and citing Memphis' rising crime rate as an example.

A freshman congressman is advocating for enforcing laws and prosecuting those who break those laws.

"I believe that our focus should be on enforcing the laws that are on the books and prosecute those who break the laws. Very simple," Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN) said.

Kustoff introduced U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in Memphis on Thursday.

Sessions talked about additional resources and supporting law enforcement to bring down Memphis' surging homicide rate.

Kustoff, the former U.S. Attorney in West Tennessee, echoed the comments made by Sessions.

"It's difficult to recruit new businesses to Memphis because they look on these lists that rate Memphis as having a high crime rate," Kustoff said. "We have to get a handle on it and having the attorney general here is a step in the right direction."

Kustoff said his first five months in Congress have moved quickly, and he is supporting President Donald Trump's agenda in Congress.

"He went in as a change agent. We know the next big thing that the president wants to do and Congress wants to do is tax reform," Kustoff said.

He said current legislation in the House of Representatives is aimed at providing help to small community banks and credit unions. The legislation also increases federal penalties for bomb threats at religious institutions, but his big priority is supporting law enforcement and decreasing crime.

"As President Trump, who's our president, works to advance an agenda to make this country the safest country that it can be," Kustoff said.

