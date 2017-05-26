2 Mid-South students to make Broadway debut before entering college

2 students are going to Broadway after High School Musical Awards (SOURCE: Submitted)

It's the chance of a lifetime for two Mid-South students who will be making their debut on the Broadway stage even before they enter college.

"Know what you bring to the table," 11th-grade student Ethan Benson said.

"Anything is possible," Bolton High graduate Asia Smith said.

Words of wisdom to other aspiring music and theater students from Asia Smith and Ethan Benson, who were both selected during Thursday night's High School Musical Awards at the Orpheum to represent Memphis in New York.

Smith said this is the first of hopefully more to come.

"This is my first time ever being in a theater production, let alone going to New York for something like this," Smith said.

It's the eighth year of a program run by the Orpheum to recognize the up and coming stars in our own backyard, according to Director of Education Lindsay Krosnes.

"Tony award style show for high schoolers. It's like their Super Bowl," Krosnes said.

It's part of the nationwide Jimmy Awards program.

More than 200 students performed at the Orpheum Thursday night.

Smith and Benson are now heading to the campus of NYU.

"They will spend 10 days in New York on the campus of NYU, who are currently working on Broadway," Krosnes said.

The two will join 64 students from across the country and compete nationally with the program as part of a big unveiling.

"These two will make their Broadway debut that Monday night, June 26, at the Minskoff Theatre," Krosnes said.

Benson said regardless of the outcome, the experience is what will last past the final curtain call.

"Getting to go to New York with people who have the same drive and mindset and the same end goal in mind, that's going to be really awesome," Benson said.

