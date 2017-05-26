Summer Symphony rehearsals happen Friday

Summer Symphony at the Live Garden is scheduled for Saturday, but the performers will get some practice in Friday night.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., the musicians will do a dress rehearsal. Unfortunately, it's not open to the public.

However, Saturday's performance is definitely open to the public! Gates open 5:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Memphis Botanic Garden box office or the Memphis Symphony Orchestra Box office.

