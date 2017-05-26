Memphis city pools open Saturday

Shelby County students celebrated the last day of school for the year on Friday.

Now, their next agenda - swimming.

The City of Memphis will open the city pools Saturday.

Normal hours of operation will be Tuesday - Saturday from 1-6 p.m.

For Memorial Day weekend, the pools will also be open on Sunday.

To enjoy Memphis City pools, you must have a City of Memphis Access Card.

To register for an access card, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.