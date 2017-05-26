VIDEO: Man fights with officer after being pulled over for traffic violation

A Michigan police officer found himself in a struggle with a man he pulled over for a traffic violation on Sunday, according to NBC News.

The officer pulled over Jonathan Boyd in Taylor, Michigan for making an illegal left turn.

The officer approached the car and asked Boyd if he could see his driver's license. Boyd initially told the officer he did have a license, but then admitted to the officer he didn't have a license.

The officer asked Boyd to step out of the car, which he complied. However, when the officer went to put the handcuffs on Boyd, that's when the fight started and Boyd tried to run away.

The officer and Boyd were both taken to the ground, punches were thrown, and at one point the officer said Boyd tried to get his gun. The officer was able to maintain control and possession of his gun, but his radio got disconnected during the struggle and was dangling from his uniform. The radio being disconnected prevented the officer from calling for help.

It was only after he was involved in a foot pursuit of Boyd that he was able to regain radio access and call for help.

