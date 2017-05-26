Woman shot multiple times, killed at apartment complex - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman shot multiple times, killed at apartment complex

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Dominique White (SOURCE: Family) Dominique White (SOURCE: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman was shot and killed in an apartment shooting Friday night.

The shooting happened at the Whitney Manor Apartments.

Memphis police said the woman was shot multiple times.

Family members said the woman killed is 27-year-old Dominique White.

No one is in custody at this time.

