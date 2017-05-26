Mid-South National Guardsmen win big at National Marksman Competition

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a woman missing from a mental health facility.More >>
Some Tennessee National Guardsmen took home some big prizes at the National Marksman Competition.More >>
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A homeowner returned to her home to cleanup after a fire, only to learn that someone had been using her property as a dumping ground.More >>
Bartlett Police Department issued an apology to a bank customer who was mistakenly labeled as a credit card fraud suspect.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has uncovered what it describes as a large spice manufacturing and distribution operation being run out of a home in Ocean Springs.More >>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.More >>
