Mid-South National Guardsmen win big at National Marksman Competition

Some Tennessee National Guardsmen took home some big prizes at the National Marksman Competition.

Sgt. Allen Hendryx from the Memphis-based 164th Airlift Wing took first place in the Combat Rifle Excellence category against service members from all over the United States.

Cpt. Andrew Hahn of Ripley also earned first place in the individual rifle competition.

Congratulations!

