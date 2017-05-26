City watch issued for woman missing from mental health facility

Memphis Police Department issued a city watch for a woman missing from a mental health facility.

Shakira Hall, 40, was last seen at Mid-South Mental Health Net Facility in the 1900 block of Higbee at 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Police said she does not have her medication.

She is described as a 40-year-old white female, 175 pounds, and 5-feet-6-inches tall. She has brown eyes, low fade black hair style, and was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress, turquoise pants, and black boots.

If you have any information on her location, call Memphis police at (901)545-2677.

