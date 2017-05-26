Man in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest

A man was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the man walked into the Fire Department station in the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Friday after he was stabbed.

He said he was stabbed at Brown's Store in the 500 block of Mississippi.

Police said the suspect is a female that is occupying a late model, gray 1999 Chevy van. No tag number is available.

