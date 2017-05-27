Man charged, two on the run after Sheraton Hotel shooting

A man was arrested and charged after a shooting in a Downtown Memphis hotel on Friday.

Memphis Police Department arrested and charged Derrick Hill, 21, after a shooting at the Sheraton Hotel in the 200 block of North Main Street.

Sources said the victim was from Saudi Arabia and the shooting is believed to be connected to prostitution.

Hill is charged with criminal attempt felony, especially aggravated robbery, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Investigators are still searching for two other suspects in connection to the shooting.

