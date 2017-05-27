MPD: Man killed after falling under car during domestic dispute; girlfriend in custody

A man is dead after he was wedged underneath a car after a domestic violence dispute, according to Memphis Police Department.

The victim was found in the 4800 block of Southaven Road just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the victim, William Malone was wedged underneath a car. Malone was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect, a 39-year-old woman, told officers that Malone was her boyfriend and he got caught under the car during a domestic dispute.

Investigators said after Malone fell underneath the car, the suspect ran inside and called Malone’s mother, who then called 911.

The woman is in custody. No charges have been filed at this time.

