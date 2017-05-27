Navy vet killed after falling under car; girlfriend in custody

Due to storms hitting the Mid-South, trees and power lines are down throughout Memphis and the surrounding areas and thousands of people are without power.More >>
Storms will continue through morning. A few severe, mainly in north Mississippi.
A man is dead after he was wedged underneath a car after a domestic violence dispute, according to Memphis Police Department.
A man is dead after being shot in his vehicle early Saturday morning.
A man was shot and killed in the 4700 block of Misty Moore Lane on Friday afternoon.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner's report lists "drowning" as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.
