Navy vet killed after falling under car; girlfriend in custody

A man is dead after he was wedged underneath a car after a domestic violence dispute, according to Memphis Police Department.

The victim was found in the 4800 block of South Haven Road just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the victim, William Malone, was wedged underneath a car. Malone was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect, a 39-year-old woman, told officers that Malone was her boyfriend and he got caught under the car during a domestic dispute.

Investigators said after Malone fell underneath the car, the woman ran inside and called Malone’s mother, who then called 911.

Malone’s mother claims his girlfriend ran him over.

Suggs said she was woken up by screaming.

"This woman come busting in the house saying 'Mrs. Suggs, Mrs. Suggs help me. I hit William,'" Suggs said.

She said when she went outside, she knew her son was gone.

"The car was across my yard and I didn't see him, so I knew he was under the car," she said.

She said Malone was a Navy veteran and had three children, the youngest is 7 years old.

“Sometimes when I didn't feel good, I would call him at work, and tell him I don't feel like cooking today,” Malone’s mother Sarah Suggs said. “He would come home and say, ‘hey mom how you feeling? I brought you some chicken.’ I won't hear that no more.”

Malone's girlfriend is in custody. No charges have been filed at this time.

