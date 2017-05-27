Man shot, killed while inside vehicle

A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.More >>
A man was arrested and charged after a shooting in a Downtown Memphis hotel on Friday.More >>
Memphis Police Department canceled a city watch for a 26-year-old woman who has not been seen since leaving for The University of Memphis on Thursday.More >>
A man is dead after being shot in his vehicle early Saturday morning.More >>
A man is dead after he was wedged underneath a car after a domestic violence dispute, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning died Friday.More >>
Gage Meche has thousands of people rooting for him and a family spokesman says it means a lot. But attorney Ron Richard says the child's parents want action against the man they believe is responsible, they're suing Michael Lane Dugas.. “They are on a roller coaster of emotions: anger, sadness, fear, angst and wanting to feel like they're doing something about this matter.More >>
A Celebration of Life. Hundreds gathered Friday in Jackson to say goodbye to Kingston Frazier.More >>
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.More >>
