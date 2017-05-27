Man shot, killed while inside vehicle

A man is dead after being shot in his vehicle early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the area of Walnut Street and Polk Avenue.

Police said a man was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

A witness told officers that he and the victim had just gotten into the car when the suspect began shooting.

Investigators said it was reported that a skinny man ran away from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is the city’s 87th homicide.

