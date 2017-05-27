Woman critical after being hit by vehicle

A woman is in the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

The woman was hit in the area of Third Street and Weaver Road around 2 a.m.

The driver told officers she was driving when the woman, 36, stepped in front of her vehicle.

Witnesses said the victim dropped something and stumbled into the street when she was hit.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police did not say whether or not the driver will be charged.

