City watch issued for missing 1-year-old

Memphis Police Department is searching for a one-year-old boy who has not been seen in eight days.

Police said Muhammed Adieh was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on May 19 on Watergrove Drive. He was last seen with his mother, Asia Adieh, who left because she did not want the boy’s father to have visitation.

MPD said the two live on Elm Road in Batesville, Mississippi.

Muhammed is described as 2’2”, 25 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Asia Trimble-Adieh, 32, is described as 5’6”, 175 pounds.

The two are believed to be in a silver 2006 Pontiac Grand Am with MS plates PAX-718.

If you’ve seen either of them, call MPD at 545-2677 or missing persons at 636-4479.

