Man gets 96 years for robbery, assault of 71-year-old man

A man faces 96 years in prison after investigators said he attacked a 71-year-old man who was passing through Memphis.

Victor Martin, 44, was convicted of beating, robbing, and burning the Pennsylvania man’s car in November 2015.

The incident happened when the 71-year-old man pulled off I-240 in Midtown around 7 a.m. on November 4, 2015, to get a cup of coffee. After asking Martin for directions, he brought him a cup of coffee.

Officials said Martin then pulled out a pistol when they two became locked in a struggle. The victim finally escaped after a flurry of punches and pistol-whips.

The man was taken to the hospital with a severe laceration above his eye, a broken nose, and other fractures that required surgery. His glasses and hearing aid were both broken.

The man’s car was found shortly after on fire in an abandoned house.

Wedding presents, antique shotguns, large wagon wheels, drinking glasses from France, a train set from the 1950s, and clothing were all inside the car and burned.

Martin was taken into custody that day. Police recovered some of the man’s property, including a large collection of sports cards.

Martin is convicted of especially aggravated robbery, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, and setting fire to personal property of another.

