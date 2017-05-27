VIDEO: Groom makes The Rock-style entrance at wedding

Finally…the groom has arrived to his wedding.

One wedding video from 2015 is hitting the internet in waves after it was re-discovered.

In the video, a groom does his best impersonation of WWE’s The Rock as he walks down the aisle before his big day.

The result is hilarious:

The video even earned a shoutout from The Rock himself via Twitter.

Check this out. AWESOME. (this is also how I saunter around the house after a few drinks;). Congrats brotha to you and the lovely bride ???? ?? https://t.co/ovtrK9T10b — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 27, 2017

Can you smell what he's cooking?

