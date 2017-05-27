VIDEO: Groom makes The Rock-style entrance at wedding - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Finally…the groom has arrived to his wedding.

One wedding video from 2015 is hitting the internet in waves after it was re-discovered.

In the video, a groom does his best impersonation of WWE’s The Rock as he walks down the aisle before his big day.

The result is hilarious:

The video even earned a shoutout from The Rock himself via Twitter.

Can you smell what he's cooking?

