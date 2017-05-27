2 shot near Castalia Heights - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people were shot in the Castalia Heights area Saturday night.

Memphis Police Department said two people were shot on Clovia Lane and taken to the hospital.

One victim is in non-critical condition, and the other is in critical condition.

Police have one man detained.

