MLGW President: 'This is the third largest outage in Shelby Co. history'

Over 140,000 residents are without power due to Mid-South storms.

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water tweeted the following in regards to power restoration:

Please begin to prepare for a long term outage situation. Make arrangements for elderly, young children. — MLGW (@MLGW) May 28, 2017

MLGW is expecting full power restoration to take more than a week. The company is bringing additional crews from East Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Ohio to assist in the restoration.

MLGW President Jerry Collins said this is the third largest power outage in Shelby County history.

MLGW is also having issues with its phone system.

Due to problems with local phone lines, customers may have better luck calling the MLGW outage hotline at 1-800-268-8648 pic.twitter.com/amgAVTxSOq — Gale Jones Carson (@GaleJonesCarson) May 28, 2017

Click here to check the outage map for an estimated repair time in your area.

Due to the storms, trees and downed power lines devastated the Mid-South.

