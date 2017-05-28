Storms, downed trees leave thousands without electricity

Due to storms hitting the Mid-South, trees and power lines are down throughout Memphis and the surrounding areas and thousands of people are without power.

Areas like Midtown, Downtown, Whitehaven, Cordova and East Memphis were hit pretty hard as trees lined the streets. Traffic lights were also affected due to power outages.

Over 150,000 residents are without power. Memphis Light, Gas, and Water is working as quickly as possible to restore power to affected customers.

Click here to check the outage map for an estimated repair time in your area.

If you see downed trees and power lines, or any other damage in your area, email us at desk@wmctv.com.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.