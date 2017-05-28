Amber Alert issued for W. TN family taken at gunpoint

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for four missing children and their mother who went missing from Lexington, Tennessee on Sunday.

TBI Agents said Amaylah Manley, 2, Tayvious Crout, 3, Damaryious Crout, 1, Adrik Manley, 8, and their mother, 31-year-old Amanda Manley Crout, were taken at gunpoint by Octivas Crout, 28, the father of two of the children.

The family was reported missing on May 28 just before 4 a.m.

Crout, who goes by the name Octavious Woods, is described as 6’1” tall, weighs 195 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

TBI believes they are in Amanda Manley Crout’s dark brown 2010 Hyundai Sonata with TN license plate 856QDG.

Warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault has been issued for Octivas Crout.

If you have any information that could help TBI find this missing family, call Lexington Police Department 731-968-6666 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

