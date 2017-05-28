MPD: Man dies after driving car into pond at Bellevue Baptist Church

A man died after his car jumped a curb and landed into a pond at Bellevue Baptist Church, according to Memphis Police Department.

The crash happened on Sunday just before 6 a.m.

Police said Bellevue Baptist security noticed a vehicle in the church’s parking lot with the lights. When they approached to investigate, the driver turned the lights off and sped away in the parking lot.

Investigators said the driver jumped a curb and drove into a pond. Bellevue Baptist security saw the man on top of the vehicle as it sank. Guards tried to talk to him, but he wouldn’t respond.

MPD and Memphis Fire Department were called. MFD got the man out of the water, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

