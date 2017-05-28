Man injured in Whitehaven shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man injured in Whitehaven shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot in Whitehaven early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of East Raines Road just after 9 a.m.

Police said the victim called officers stating he was shot. He was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

No suspect information was given.

