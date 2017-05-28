Storms, downed trees leave the Mid-South devastated

Due to storms hitting the Mid-South, trees and power lines are down throughout Memphis and the surrounding areas.

Areas like Midtown, Whitehaven, Cordova, Harbortown and East Memphis were hit pretty hard as trees lined the streets. South Memphis and Southaven were hit hard as well. Traffic lights were also affected due to power outages.

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water said over 140,000 people are affected by the power outages. They are working as quickly as possible to restore power throughout the city, but they expect it take more than a week.

More than 100 trees are reportedly blocking several city streets, according to the City of Memphis.

"Last night, Public Works crews began working to remove trees from blocking city streets from last night's storm," the city's Media Affairs Manager Arlenia Cole said.

The city said the crews are working on the locations in the order which they are received or based on the priority assigned.

"Due to the large number of trees reported, we expect it to take one to two days to clear the down trees," Cole said.

To report a tree blocking city streets, residents can contact the Office of Emergency Management at 901.636.2525.

North Mississippi also experienced widespread power outages from Saturday night’s storms.

A spokesperson for Northcentral Electric Power Association said the Olive Branch areas most affected were north of Highway 302 and east of Hacks Cross Road.

Northcentral has nine separate crews on duty working restoration efforts, five of which on duty since midnight. Contractor crews are on the way to begin assisting Sunday evening.

There are numerous trees and limbs down, and some roads are blocked. As of 1:30 p.m., about 700 members were still without power. Restoration updates will be provided on Northcentral’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

There are also reports of downed lines. Residents are urged to stay clear of them and treat all lines as if they are energized. If you see a downed line, immediately call 911, then report them at 800-325-8925.

If you are a Northcentral EPA member and your meter base has been damaged by falling limbs, you will need to contact a qualified electrician to repair it before power can be connected.

The Red Cross asks families who plan to stay overnight to bring medications and toiletries, as well as children’s entertainment and games.

AT&T released the following statement in regards to its services:

Due to severe weather last night, some customers in the Memphis area may be experiencing issues with their wireless services. Our technicians are working to restore service as quickly and safely as conditions allow and are coordinating with emergency management officials and local utility companies. The public is welcome to charge devices at AT&T stores and we are offering a 25% discount on wireless accessories such as device chargers during this recovery period.

