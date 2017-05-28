Storms, downed trees the Mid-South devastated

Due to storms hitting the Mid-South, trees and power lines are down throughout Memphis and the surrounding areas.

Areas like Midtown, Whitehaven, Cordova, Harbortown and East Memphis were hit pretty hard as trees lined the streets. South Memphis and Southaven were hit hard as well. Traffic lights were also affected due to power outages.

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water said over 140,000 people are affected by the power outages. They are working as quickly as possible to restore power throughout the city, but they expect it take more than a week.

More than 100 trees are reportedly blocking several city streets, according to the City of Memphis.

"Last night, Public Works crews began working to remove trees from blocking city streets from last nights storm," the city's Media Affairs Manager Arlenia Cole said.

The city said the crews are working on the locations in the order which they are received or based on the priority assigned.

"Due to the large number of trees reported, we expect it to take one to two days to clear the down trees," Cole said.

To report a tree blocking city streets, residents can contact the Office of Emergency Management at 901.636.2525.

