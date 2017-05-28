Storms, downed trees the Mid-South devastated

After storms ripped through the city of Memphis Saturday night causing a lot of damage and over 180,000 power outages, some businesses closed their doors.More >>
After storms ripped through the city of Memphis Saturday night causing a lot of damage and over 180,000 power outages, some businesses closed their doors.More >>
Over 140,000 residents are without power due to Mid-South storms.More >>
Over 140,000 residents are without power due to Mid-South storms.More >>
Due to storms hitting the Mid-South, trees and power lines are down throughout Memphis and the surrounding areas.More >>
Due to storms hitting the Mid-South, trees and power lines are down throughout Memphis and the surrounding areas.More >>
A man died after driving his car into a pond at Bellevue Baptist Church, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man died after driving his car into a pond at Bellevue Baptist Church, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was rushed to hospital after being shot in Whitehaven early Sunday morning.More >>
A man was rushed to hospital after being shot in Whitehaven early Sunday morning.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>