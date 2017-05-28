Mid-South road, business closures due to storm damage - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-South road, business closures due to storm damage

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

After storms ripped through the city of Memphis Saturday night causing a lot of damage and over 180,000 power outages, some businesses closed their doors. Several streets are closed as well.

Poplar Avenue and McLean are both closed due to downed trees. Interstate 55 near Goodman Road is closed. Parkway and LaPaloma also have downed trees.

Here are some businesses that are closed:

  • Memphis St. Jude Dream Home
  • Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
  • Overton Park will be closed until further notice.

For all you animal lovers, the Memphis Zoo is still open. Officials tweeted this statement:

