Mid-South road, business closures due to storm damage

After storms ripped through the city of Memphis Saturday night causing a lot of damage and over 180,000 power outages, some businesses closed their doors. Several streets are closed as well.

Poplar Avenue and McLean are both closed due to downed trees. Interstate 55 near Goodman Road is closed. Parkway and LaPaloma also have downed trees.

Here are some businesses that are closed:

Memphis St. Jude Dream Home

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Overton Park will be closed until further notice.

We are sorry for the inconvenience, but Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is closed today. #memwx @memphisnews @3onyourside @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/hvZ63QXXdU — Brooks Museum of Art (@BrooksMuseum) May 28, 2017

Veterans Plaza Drive is also blocked. Other park roads are passable. pic.twitter.com/KusgmECodw — Overton Park (@overtonpark) May 28, 2017

Rainbow Lake Playground + all-dogs side of Overton Bark are closed due to tree fall. We'll let you know when it's safe to re-enter. pic.twitter.com/askYDVsIV0 — Overton Park (@overtonpark) May 28, 2017

For all you animal lovers, the Memphis Zoo is still open. Officials tweeted this statement:

Zoo visitors please note: we will open at 11 a.m. with a LIMITED footprint. No food stations will be open. Rides are closed. — Memphis Zoo (@MemphisZoo) May 28, 2017

