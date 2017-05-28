DeSoto County residents under a boil-water alert

After damaging winds impacted the Mid-South overnight, we have hundreds without power and several areas with downed trees. The severe threat has now diminished, but there will still be a chance for showers today.More >>
Over 140,000 residents are without power due to Mid-South storms.
This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.
Walls Water Association - Lake Forest has issued a Boil-Water Alert for customers who receive their drinking water from their water supply located in Desoto County.
Due to storms hitting the Mid-South, trees and power lines are down throughout Memphis and the surrounding areas.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning
