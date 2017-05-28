LIST: Resources available during Memphis outage

This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.

Shelters

A 24-hour emergency shelter has been opened by the American Red Cross at the Orange Mound Community Center at 2572 Park Avenue. Call (901) 636-2525 for transportation.

Families who plan to stay overnight are asked to bring medications and toiletries, as well as children’s entertainment and games.

To get additional storm damage assistance from the American Red Cross, click here.



Grocery Stores

Three Kroger stores still remain closed because of no power: Poplar and Highland, Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard, and Poplar and Cleveland. All other Kroger stores in Memphis are open.



Ice

nexAir will be selling dry ice Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 6765 Reese Road in Memphis. Dry ice can help those without power keep perishable items cold for longer periods of time.