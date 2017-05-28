RESOURCE LIST: Charging stations, food replacement after Memphis outage

At least 135,000 people are still without power following Saturday night's severe weather. On Sunday evening, the Shelby County Office of Preparedness sent out a release on the progress of the storm response effort.

If you're without power, this resource list should point you in the direction of shelters, restaurants, and businesses that can help you until your electricity is restored.

This list will be regularly updated with more information as it becomes available.

Shelters

American Red Cross opened a 24-hour emergency shelter at Orange Mound Community Center, which is located at 2572 Park Avenue. Call 901-636-2525 for transportation assistance. The shelter will close on Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m.

Families who plan to stay overnight at the shelter are asked to bring medications and toiletries, as well as children’s entertainment and games.

To get additional storm damage assistance from American Red Cross, click here.

Post offices

All Memphis post offices are open. Only two post offices are without power, but both are currently running off a generator.

Some USPS transactions have been limited, but no major or lasting issues remain, according to USPS.

Charging stations

Duracell PowerFoward is in Frayser and Memphis passing out batteries and flashlights to storm victims.

AT&T is offering customers the opportunity to charge their devices at its stores until power is restored. They have also set up three charging stations in Memphis. Those locations are at the Whitehaven and Benjamin Hooks libraries and the Ed Rice Center. The charging stations will be set up through the weekend.

Food

Those needing assistance with food may call 2-1-1 to obtain more information about local food pantries and other area agencies who may assist with feeding.

The Red Cross is not providing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) cards to current SNAP clients or non-SNAP clients. No SNAP cards or gift cards are being issued by the Red Cross for feeding assistance or replacement of food. The State Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP access. Any questions regarding SNAP should be directed to DHS.

Some insurance companies will cover the loss of your food. If your food was spoiled because of the power outage, call and ask your insurance company if they’ll cover it.

