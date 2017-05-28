RESOURCE LIST: Charging stations, food replacement after Memphis outage

At least 135,000 people are still without power following Saturday night's severe weather. On Sunday evening, the Shelby County Office of Preparedness sent out a release on the progress of the storm response effort.More >>
Tennessee State University and Jackson State University face off once again this fall during the 28th Southern Heritage Classic, presented by FedEx.More >>
The man who barricaded himself inside an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Briercrest Lane has turned himself in to police peacefully.More >>
This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.More >>
Memphis Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Westmont Road on Sunday morning.More >>
MLGW crews, along with out of state crews, are working around the clock to get the lights back on for the thousands of people who lost power more than one week ago.More >>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.More >>
A Lake Charles man was arrested for the seventh time on DWI charges after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash and fleeing the scene early this morning.
Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, June 4, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 90 near Goodman Lane east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, said Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
According to police, Octavio Vazquez refused to comply with officers’ commands and tried to crawl underneath a police cruiser.More >>
