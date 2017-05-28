Man shot while riding bike in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after he was shot while riding his bike.

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Delta Road and Manson Road.

Police found the victim lying in the street with two gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was riding his bike when someone fired shots at him.

Witnesses said they didn’t see the actual shooting but saw a four-door silver Audi speed away from the area after the shots were fired.

No one is in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

