Juvenile Court of Memphis, Shelby Co. closed indefinitely for power outage

The Juvenile Court of Memphis and Shelby County is closed indefinitely because of the power outage and a faulty backup generator.

The backup generator leaked diesel fuel into the parking garage underneath the Court building.

All youth housed inside of the juvenile detention center have been safely moved to a secured location by deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

Because of the power outage and generator malfunction, all visitation to the Court has been suspended until further notice.

Shelby County’s maintenance crew is at Juvenile Court working to resolve the problem. The Memphis Fire Department is also at the Court for safety reasons.

For more information, please contact Leon Gray at 901-870-6111.

