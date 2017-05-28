135K still without power in Memphis

Over 140,000 residents are without power due to Mid-South storms.

Over 140,000 residents are without power due to Mid-South storms.

MLGW President: 'This is the third largest outage in Shelby Co. history'

MLGW President: 'This is the third largest outage in Shelby Co. history'

Due to storms hitting the Mid-South, trees and power lines are down throughout Memphis and the surrounding areas.

Due to storms hitting the Mid-South, trees and power lines are down throughout Memphis and the surrounding areas.

After storms ripped through the city of Memphis Saturday night causing a lot of damage and over 180,000 power outages, some businesses closed their doors.

After storms ripped through the city of Memphis Saturday night causing a lot of damage and over 180,000 power outages, some businesses closed their doors.

The Juvenile Court of Memphis and Shelby County is closed indefinitely because of the power outage and a faulty backup generator.

The Juvenile Court of Memphis and Shelby County is closed indefinitely because of the power outage and a faulty backup generator.

At least 135,000 people are still without power following Saturday night's severe weather.

On Sunday evening, the Shelby County Office of Preparedness sent out a release on the progress of the storm response effort.

The Memphis Office of Emergency Management and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency are also helping out with the clean-up.



MLGW

MLGW and assisting utility company crews continue to make progress to restore power. About 135,000 customers are still without electricity, and it may take several days for power to be restored in some areas.



Emergency Shelter

Twenty-five people are staying at the American Red Cross shelter in Memphis at the Orange Mound Community Center, located at 2572 Park Avenue. Caseworkers will be at the shelter Monday at 10 a.m. as well as at the American Red Cross office on 1399 Madison Avenue, to assist storm victims. Call (901) 636-2525 for shelter transportation.



Storm Damages

Twenty-two Memphis homes have reported severe damage. A few businesses, including the Memphis Fire and Police Training Academies in Frayser, were also damaged by the storm.



Road Hazards

Memphis Public Works Division crews have cleared 50 of 230 calls received about downed trees. Downed trees and power lines still block many areas of Memphis, especially in Midtown. Some roads in the unincorporated area near Fisherville are also blocked by downed trees and wires



Electricity Hazards

Stay away from power lines.

Make sure electrical systems or appliances damaged by the storm are inspected by a qualified, licensed professional. Roadway Safety

Watch for downed power lines, trees, and other storm debris.

Treat intersections with non-working traffic lights as Four-Way Stops.



Tips for Staying Safe

Check on relatives and friends who live alone, especially the elderly and disabled.

If the power has been out for more than four hours, ALL perishable foods including meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products (milk, cheese, yogurt) and leftovers should be discarded.

If the freezer door has remained closed, frozen items can last up to 24 hours. However, items that are no longer frozen will need to be consumed. DO NOT refreeze thawed items. After 24 hours, cook or discard all items in the freezer.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning - Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows . Never use grills, camp stoves or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, or any partially enclosed area.

. Never use grills, camp stoves or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, or any partially enclosed area. Opening doors and windows or using fans will not prevent carbon monoxide (CO) buildup in the home. Although CO can't be seen or smelled, it can rapidly lead to full incapacitation and death. Even if you cannot smell exhaust fumes, you may still be exposed to CO. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air RIGHT AWAY - DO NOT DELAY.

For more information, visit their official website here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.