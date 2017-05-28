Trey Songz reschedules show for Monday night

Singer Trey Songz, who was slated to perform at Minglewood Hall on Sunday night, has postponed his performance because of power outages throughout Memphis.

Instead, he will perform Monday, May 29 at 8 p.m.

All tickets purchased for Sunday’s performance will be honored at Monday’s show.

Doors will open at 7 p.m.

