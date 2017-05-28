Dad saves kids moments before trees crashes through ceiling

At least 135,000 people are still without power following Saturday night's severe weather. On Sunday evening, the Shelby County Office of Preparedness sent out a release on the progress of the storm response effort.More >>
This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.
One Frayser resident has seen pretty much everything during her decades in Memphis. But she said Saturday night's storm was a first.
One father's quick thinking led him to a life-saving decision as storms rolled through last night.
Singer Trey Songz, who was slated to perform at Minglewood Hall on Sunday night, has postponed his performance because of power outages throughout Memphis.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.
