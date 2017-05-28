Frayser woman, 86, says she’s sticking through the power outage

One Frayser resident has seen pretty much everything during her decades in Memphis.

But she said Saturday night's storm was a first. She said she's also staying put despite losing power.

Maxine Lowry, 86, says she's seen a lot of storms come through her neighborhood in Frayser, but she says no other storm compares to what she experienced on Saturday night.



"This wind was louder than I've ever heard it before,” Lowry said.



The fallen trees and storm damage in Lowry's backyard and communities throughout Memphis are proof of what she experienced.

Roads completely blocked and houses damaged. In fact, Lowry's pretty lucky considering she's surrounded by trees. She credits her faith for keeping her safe.



"The Lord's with me all the time no matter where I go or what I do,” Lowry said.



Her house avoided storm damage but her entire street is a part of the more than 130,000 households still without power, but Lowry says she doesn't care.

She's going to stick it out until power is restored no matter how long it takes.



"I don't plan to leave home,” Lowry said. “I don't like to leave home. I take a good deal of medicine. I'm a severe diabetic and it's just easier for me to stay here where I know where everything is. I can manage, I'm a country girl."



Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.