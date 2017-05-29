Thousands without power; downed trees, power lines block city streets

Thousands are still without power after storms ripped through the Mid-South Saturday night.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water said over 125,000 customers are still without power and it may take at least a week for full restoration.

MLGW is working continuously to restore power for residents. At least 70 out-of-town crews have committed to assisting in power restoration.

For an estimated time when your power will be restored, click here.

Downed trees and power lines still block many areas of Memphis. Some roads in the unincorporated area near Fisherville are blocked by downed trees and wires.

Click here to see the aftermath after storms ripped through the Mid-South.

Memphis Public Works crews are working to clear trees and debris throughout the city. Crews have cleared 50 of the 230 calls received about the downed trees.

To report downed trees in your area, call the Office of Emergency Management at 901.636.2525.

For a list of resources available during this power outage, click here.

If you're without power, you can watch our newscasts online here.

