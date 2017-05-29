FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Forest Hill Irene Rd. closed - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) -

Forest Hill Irene Road is closed due a downed tree blocking the road in both directions, according to Germantown Police Department.

The street is closed between Poplar Pike and Winchester Road until the street can be cleared.

Please used Houston Levee Road or Hacks Cross Road as an alternate route.

