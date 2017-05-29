FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Forest Hill Irene Rd. closed

This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.More >>
Forest Hill Irene Road is closed due a downed tree blocking the road in both directions, according to Germantown Police Department.More >>
Thousands are still without power after storms ripped through the Mid-South Saturday night.More >>
At least 135,000 people are still without power following Saturday night's severe weather. On Sunday evening, the Shelby County Office of Preparedness sent out a release on the progress of the storm response effort.More >>
Although most of us will remain dry today, a scattered shower will be possible.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.More >>
An East Texas dome sustained heavy damage during Sunday evening's severe thunderstorms.More >>
This is the story of how the Perry family is finding new strength after their world was turned upside down on August 14, 2016.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
