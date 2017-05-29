Memphis Mayor: Outside contractors join in city's storm damage clean up

The city of Memphis is getting outside help to clean up debris and restore power from Saturday’s storm.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said along with Memphis Public Works cleaning up trees and debris that line the streets, outside contractors are joining the city in its cleaning efforts.

“We just don’t have enough manpower alone to do that work as quickly as we’d like to,” Strickland said.

The city estimates there were roughly 250 trees down on roads after the storm.

Midtown residents said at one point on Sunday, there were about two dozen people stranded in their homes in on McLean Boulevard because of downed trees. Now, those neighbors, along with some volunteers, are taking the matter into their own hands.

“We were thrilled the call came in this morning,” Midtown resident Dennis Lynch said. “All the volunteers came this morning.”

The sound of chainsaws filled the Midtown neighborhood as volunteers and residents helped clean up and try to clear a path for cars to drive through.

Strickland said the county is working hard to see if the weather event would meet the necessary financial threshold to file for any federal assistance.

As for power outages, Saturday’s storm is the third largest in Shelby County history.

Roughly 115,000 residents are still without power and Memphis Light, Gas, and Water maintains that full restoration could take more than a week. At least 70 crews have been contracted by MLGW to help restore power.

Strickland told WMC Action News 5’s Kendall Downing that it’s possible that Mississippi energy provider Entergy could step in and assist Memphis.

“They might be able to help in the next day or so,” Strickland said. “They first have to take care of their customers.”

