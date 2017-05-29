Overton Park's Memorial Day run honors veterans

To honor fallen soldiers, Overton Park held a Memorial Day run.

One by one, racers crossed the finish line. Some were faster than others, but they all finished the same way by paying tribute to veterans who fought for our freedom.

John Garrison, also known as "Memphis Pete," a World War II veteran and Cordova native, was the race's honored guest.

"We are remembering all the men and women who fought in the armed forces around the world who died for freedom," Garrison said.

The race comes as many Memphians are still cleaning up after storms ripped through the city. The 94-year-old veteran had a few words of wisdom for those frustrated about not having power back in their homes.

"People just don't know what it is, the horrors of war," Garrison said. "They should appreciate living in a country where we have freedom."

But with every step racers took, these Memphians honored the sacrifice of veterans like Garrison.

All the money raised, around $3,000, is going towards sending veterans back to where they fought.

"When they get back and people hug them and kiss them and thank them for saving their country, it's kind of a healing process," veteran Jack Taylor said. “It means an awful lot to the vets."

The race is small token of appreciation for those who sacrificed so much.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.