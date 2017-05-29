MFD: 2 burned in Whitehaven fire

Two people were injured in a house fire in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Fire Department.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of McCorkle Road on Monday.

MFD said the two people putting fuel in a generator when it caught on fire.

Both were taken to the hospital and treated for minor burns.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of McCorkle Road on Monday.

