Man finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in water

Two men smashed the window of two vehicles at Sun Studios on Sunday.More >>
A Memphis police officer was conducting traffic control because of the power outages on Monday when he saw an individual wanted by police.More >>
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for the man responsible for breaking into a home in the 4000 block of River Grove Circle on Monday, May 15.More >>
At least 135,000 people are still without power following Saturday night's severe weather. On Sunday evening, the Shelby County Office of Preparedness sent out a release on the progress of the storm response effort.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
