Man finds 6-month-old son's coffin floating in water

Ashton Mackey, 6-months-old, died from cerebral palsy. His family discovered his casket out of the ground and floating in water Monday (SOURCE: Family)

A family was traumatized when they discovered their baby's casket upside down and floating in water (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

A man buried his 6-month old son almost weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.

Tony Jones arrived at New Park Cemetery, in the 4500 block of Horn Lake Road, only to see his son's coffin out of the ground, upside down, and floating in water.

Jones' son, Ashton Mackey, was buried a week and a half ago after the child died from cerebral palsy.

The family said the discovery of Ashton's coffin floating in the water traumatized them.

The family contacted police. They were unable to talk with anyone at New Park because the office is closed.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.