Man pries open door, burglarizes home

Memphis Police Department is looking for the man responsible for breaking into a home in the 4000 block of River Grove Circle on Monday, May 15.

Police said the man pried open a door at the residence at approximately 1:30 p.m. in order to burglarize the home.

No information is available on what was stolen from the home.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

