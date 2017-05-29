Officer spots wanted man, suspect rams police car to get away - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Officer spots wanted man, suspect rams police car to get away

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

A Memphis police officer was conducting traffic control because of the power outages on Monday when he saw an individual wanted by police.

The man was spotted just before 7 p.m. at Honduras Drive and 8th Road. 

The man recognized the police officer and sped away from the scene, hitting the officer's vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

