2 people smash windows, break into cars at Sun Studios

Two men smashed the window of two vehicles at Sun Studios on Sunday.

Memphis police released the video of the man diving into one of the vehicles after breaking the driver's side window.

Various items and personal identifications were stolen by two different suspects.

Both suspects in the burglary were captured on video.

Both the suspects are described as male African-Americans:

The first suspect is described as 5-foot-11-inches, 250-260lbs, dark skin, wearing a white T- shirt, red hoodie and jogging pants, 28-35 years of age.

The second suspect is described as 5-foot-9-inches tall to 5-foot-11-inches, 180-190lbs, dark skin, wearing a black cap, and dark pants, white and black t-shirt, 25-30 years of age.

Suspect Vehicle: 2014-16 Dodge Avenger, 4 doors, grayish or silver in color.

