Girls create lemonade stand to raise money for children of fallen soldiers

It all started with a 9-year-old wanting to make a difference.

Mary May Lutton, 9, wanted to do something to help children of fallen service members.

So, she gathered three of her friends and on Memorial Day the children set up a lemonade stand at Farmington Boulevard and Sonning Drive to raise money.

Charging just 50 cents each for lemonade, the girls were able to raise $615 for Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor is an organization that helps the children of fallen service members by providing college scholarships to children and other resources.

Mary May, and her friends Caroline Cochran, Grace Allen, and Elisabeth Pickens made sure they spent their Memorial Day giving back to others and honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The girls are all students at St. George's Independent School in Germantown.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.