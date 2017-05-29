MPD officer gives popsicles to help residents stay cool during power outage

A Memphis police officer took an extra step to ensure residents in the Orange Mound community were staying as cool as possible during the power outage.

A resident posted photos of Officer Hardaway handing out popsicles to children at the Orange Mound Community Center.

The effort didn't go unnoticed and MPD shared the woman's Facebook post to their Facebook page.

Great job Officer Hardaway!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.