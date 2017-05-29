MPD officer gives popsicles to help residents stay cool during power outage

This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.More >>
Forest Hill Irene Road is closed due a downed tree blocking the road in both directions, according to Germantown Police Department.More >>
A man died after driving his car into a pond at Bellevue Baptist Church, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Lexington Police Department said the man responsible for taking a West Tennessee mother and her four children at gunpoint has turned himself in.More >>
To honor fallen soldiers, Overton Park held a Memorial Day run.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Investigators have arrested a 24-year-old man who they say choked a 14-year-old girl after she refused to have sex with him.More >>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,More >>
