Power crews update, scam warnings, showers in the forecast, MATA routes changing

As I write this MLGW has more than 60,000 homes and businesses without power this morning. The hardest hit areas are still Midtown, East Memphis, parts of South Memphis, Frayser, and some of Binghampton & Nutbush. We have some new information on the cleanup process as power crew work to get power restore and clean out streets and neighborhoods. Don't forget there are a ton of traffic lights out. Please treat them as four way stops. We will have live updates this morning all morning long.

We're also talking about BBB warning on home contractors and talking generator safety this morning on WMC.

Some changes soon to come to MATA bus routes...The Commercial appeal reports that there will be a tweak to nearly half of MATA's Routes. There is also an effort to restore connection to the New Chicago neighborhoods, where many residents get left behind from the current bus routes. We'll tell you about a public meeting on our newscasts this morning.

NBC's "America's Got Talent" returns for a new season tonight. The show's got a new host in Tyra Banks but what hasn't changed is its wide variety of acts. We'll preview this morning.

Weather:

Warm and muggy conditions this week with a chance of rain later in the week. Details on the forecast this morning along with traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Pit bull dragged to death on North Shore; suspected owner leaves body in road

Man finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in water

VIDEO: Boy thrown from CA water slide

Power slowly being restored to residents, businesses in Shelby ...

Governor releases statement after 8 killed in Mississippi shooting



Andrew Douglas

