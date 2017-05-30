Power crews update, scam warnings, showers in the forecast, MATA routes changing

Good Tuesday morning!
Here are some of stories we're following at this hour:
As I write this MLGW has more than 60,000 homes and businesses without power this morning. The hardest hit areas are still Midtown, East Memphis, parts of South Memphis, Frayser, and some of Binghampton & Nutbush. We have some new information on the cleanup process as power crew work to get power restore and clean out streets and neighborhoods. Don't forget there are a ton of traffic lights out. Please treat them as four way stops. We will have live updates this morning all morning long.
We're also talking about BBB warning on home contractors and talking generator safety this morning on WMC.
Some changes soon to come to MATA bus routes...The Commercial appeal reports that there will be a tweak to nearly half of MATA's Routes. There is also an effort to restore connection to the New Chicago neighborhoods, where many residents get left behind from the current bus routes. We'll tell you about a public meeting on our newscasts this morning.
NBC's "America's Got Talent" returns for a new season tonight. The show's got a new host in Tyra Banks but what hasn't changed is its wide variety of acts. We'll preview this morning.
Weather:
Warm and muggy conditions this week with a chance of rain later in the week. Details on the forecast this morning along with traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
Pit bull dragged to death on North Shore; suspected owner leaves body in road
Man finds 6-month-old grandson's coffin floating in water
VIDEO: Boy thrown from CA water slide
Power slowly being restored to residents, businesses in Shelby ...
Governor releases statement after 8 killed in Mississippi shooting
Join us as we get going this morning on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Forest Hill Irene Road is closed due a downed tree blocking the road in both directions, according to Germantown Police Department.More >>
Forest Hill Irene Road is closed due a downed tree blocking the road in both directions, according to Germantown Police Department.More >>
This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.More >>
This story will be updated throughout the day with more information as it becomes available.More >>
A man died after driving his car into a pond at Bellevue Baptist Church, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man died after driving his car into a pond at Bellevue Baptist Church, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Lexington Police Department said the man responsible for taking a West Tennessee mother and her four children at gunpoint has turned himself in.More >>
Lexington Police Department said the man responsible for taking a West Tennessee mother and her four children at gunpoint has turned himself in.More >>
To honor fallen soldiers, Overton Park held a Memorial Day run.More >>
To honor fallen soldiers, Overton Park held a Memorial Day run.More >>
The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.More >>
The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.More >>